Sweetwater County Arrests: Mar. 6 – Mar. 7, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
SILER, THERA LEANNE
Age: 40
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-03-06
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Reckless Abuse of Vulnerable Adult (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6046, SURETY OR CASH, $5000, Court: District Court
WALKER, DOUGLAS CARLTON
Age: 44
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED WEEKEND RELEASE
Booking Date: 2020-03-06
Scheduled Release: 2020-03-08
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #6045, CASH, $10, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SANCHEZ, RICHARD ALEXANDER
Age: 20
Address: TAYLORSVILLE, UT
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2020-03-06
Scheduled Release: 2020-03-08
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Shoplifting – < $1000
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
MONTOYA, LORENZO PACOMIO
Age: 30
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2020-03-06
Released: 2020-03-06
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Bond Company: TETON BAIL BONDS
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6041, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court
NICHOLS, JOSEPH AARON
Age: 45
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2020-03-06
Released: 2020-03-06
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- Unlawful Use of Credit Card – Without Consent – < $1000, 2 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6044, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6044, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT