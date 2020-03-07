Sweetwater County Arrests: Mar. 6 – Mar. 7, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

SILER, THERA LEANNE Age: 40 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-03-06 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Reckless Abuse of Vulnerable Adult (WRNT BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6046, SURETY OR CASH, $5000, Court: District Court



WALKER, DOUGLAS CARLTON Age: 44 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED WEEKEND RELEASE Booking Date: 2020-03-06 Scheduled Release: 2020-03-08 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #6045, CASH, $10, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SANCHEZ, RICHARD ALEXANDER Age: 20 Address: TAYLORSVILLE, UT Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2020-03-06 Scheduled Release: 2020-03-08 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Shoplifting – < $1000 Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court



