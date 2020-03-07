Sweetwater County Arrests: Mar. 6 – Mar. 7, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

SILER, THERA LEANNE

Age: 40
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-03-06
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Reckless Abuse of Vulnerable Adult (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6046, SURETY OR CASH, $5000, Court: District Court

 

WALKER, DOUGLAS CARLTON

Age: 44
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED WEEKEND RELEASE
Booking Date: 2020-03-06
Scheduled Release: 2020-03-08
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #6045, CASH, $10, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

SANCHEZ, RICHARD ALEXANDER

Age: 20
Address: TAYLORSVILLE, UT
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2020-03-06
Scheduled Release: 2020-03-08
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Shoplifting – < $1000
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

 

 

 

MONTOYA, LORENZO PACOMIO

Age: 30
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2020-03-06
Released: 2020-03-06
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Bond Company: TETON BAIL BONDS
  • DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6041, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court

 

NICHOLS, JOSEPH AARON

Age: 45
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2020-03-06
Released: 2020-03-06
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
  • Unlawful Use of Credit Card – Without Consent – < $1000, 2 counts
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6044, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6044, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

