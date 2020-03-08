Sweetwater County Arrests: Mar. 7 – Mar. 8, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

MARTINEZ, TORRANCE CHRISTOPHER Age: 44 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-03-07 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6050, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving Without Interlock Device – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BILYEU, WENDY ANN Age: 46 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking: 2020-03-07 Released: 2020-03-07 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: GRPD DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6048, CASH, $680, Court: RS Municipal Court

RISLEY, CHRISTINE LOUISE Age: 49 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2020-03-07 Released: 2020-03-07 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: SCSO Bond Company: A & L BONDING DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6047, SURETY OR CASH, $3000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

