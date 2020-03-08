Sweetwater County Arrests: Mar. 7 – Mar. 8, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
MARTINEZ, TORRANCE CHRISTOPHER
Age: 44
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-03-07
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6050, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving Without Interlock Device – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BILYEU, WENDY ANN
Age: 46
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2020-03-07
Released: 2020-03-07
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6048, CASH, $680, Court: RS Municipal Court
RISLEY, CHRISTINE LOUISE
Age: 49
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2020-03-07
Released: 2020-03-07
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6047, SURETY OR CASH, $3000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6047, SURETY OR CASH, $3000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT