Sweetwater County Arrests: Mar. 9 – Mar. 10, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

NORRIS, JOSEPH MICHAEL Age: 46 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-03-09 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Public Intoxication Status: PENDING, Bond: #6059, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court



KELLY, TIMOTHY SCOTT Age: 33 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: P&P HOLD Booking Date: 2020-03-09 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #6058, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court



PLADSEN, STEPHEN MICHAEL Age: 32 Address: MANCHESTER, NH Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-03-09 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #6057, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III Status: PENDING, Bond: #6057, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



PIEDRA HERNANDEZ, SINDY B Age: 35 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2020-03-09 Released: 2020-03-09 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6055, CASH, $400, Court: RS Municipal Court

