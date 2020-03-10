Sweetwater County Arrests: Mar. 9 – Mar. 10, 2020

0
5

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

 

NORRIS, JOSEPH MICHAEL

Age: 46
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-03-09
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Public Intoxication
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6059, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court

 

 

KELLY, TIMOTHY SCOTT

Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2020-03-09
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6058, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court

 

 

 

 

PLADSEN, STEPHEN MICHAEL

Age: 32
Address: MANCHESTER, NH
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-03-09
Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6057, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6057, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

PIEDRA HERNANDEZ, SINDY B

Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2020-03-09
Released: 2020-03-09
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6055, CASH, $400, Court: RS Municipal Court

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR