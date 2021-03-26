Sweetwater County Arrests: March 25 – March 26, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
HANCOCK, JASON
Age: 43
Address: HEMINGFORD, NE
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-03-25
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Reckless Driving
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7872, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MCDANIEL, MATTHEW WAYNE
Age: 36
Address: PHOENIX, AZ
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-03-25
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Burglary (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7871, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- THEFT: DEPRIVE – $1,000 OR MORE OR FIREARM/LIVESTOCK REGARDLESS OF VALUE (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7871, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
CITLAHUA TLAXCALA, ERIC
Age: 20
Address: BURLEY, ID
Booking Type: ICE HOLD
Booking Date: 2021-03-25
Arresting Agency: ICE
GARCIA, JAMIE
Age: 25
Address: W VALLEY CITY, UT
Booking Type: ICE HOLD
Booking Date: 2021-03-25
Arresting Agency: ICE