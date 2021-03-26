Sweetwater County Arrests: March 25 – March 26, 2021

0
545

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

HANCOCK, JASON

Age: 43
Address: HEMINGFORD, NE
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-03-25
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:

  • Reckless Driving
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #7872, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

MCDANIEL, MATTHEW WAYNE

Age: 36
Address: PHOENIX, AZ
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-03-25
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Burglary (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #7871, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • THEFT: DEPRIVE – $1,000 OR MORE OR FIREARM/LIVESTOCK REGARDLESS OF VALUE (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #7871, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

 

CITLAHUA TLAXCALA, ERIC

Age: 20
Address: BURLEY, ID
Booking Type: ICE HOLD
Booking Date: 2021-03-25
Arresting Agency: ICE

GARCIA, JAMIE

Age: 25
Address: W VALLEY CITY, UT
Booking Type: ICE HOLD
Booking Date: 2021-03-25
Arresting Agency: ICE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR