Sweetwater County Arrests: March 25 – March 26, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

HANCOCK, JASON Age: 43 Address: HEMINGFORD, NE Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-03-25 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Reckless Driving Status: PENDING, Bond: #7872, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MCDANIEL, MATTHEW WAYNE Age: 36 Address: PHOENIX, AZ Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-03-25 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Burglary (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #7871, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

THEFT: DEPRIVE – $1,000 OR MORE OR FIREARM/LIVESTOCK REGARDLESS OF VALUE (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #7871, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

CITLAHUA TLAXCALA, ERIC Age: 20 Address: BURLEY, ID Booking Type: ICE HOLD Booking Date: 2021-03-25 Arresting Agency: ICE

GARCIA, JAMIE Age: 25 Address: W VALLEY CITY, UT Booking Type: ICE HOLD Booking Date: 2021-03-25 Arresting Agency: ICE