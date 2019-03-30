Sweetwater County Arrests: March 29-30, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
THOMASON, ANDREW STEVEN
Age: 34
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-03-29
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUS
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4052, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: GR Municipal Court
KING, KENTON JAMES
Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2019-03-29
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
SULLIVAN, MICHAEL JOSEPH
Age: 48
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-03-29
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4050, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court
CUDLIPP, TODD ALLEN
Age: 38
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-03-29
Scheduled Release: 2019-04-01
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4051, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
LATHAM, STEVEN RAY
Age: 62
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-03-29
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4049, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court
WILLIAMS, RONALD RYAN
Age: 41
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-03-29
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Child Abuse – Victim <16, Actor Inflicts Physical Injury (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4048, SURETY OR CASH, $100000, Court: District Court
- Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4048, SURETY OR CASH, $100000, Court: District Court
THOMAS, KADE CHRISTOPHER
Age: 26
Address: PLAIN CITY, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-03-29
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Burglary (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4044, SURETY OR CASH, $50000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Theft – < $1000 (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4044, SURETY OR CASH, $50000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Conspire to Commit – Misdemeanor (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4044, SURETY OR CASH, $50000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Attempts and Conspiracies (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4045, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
MORONES, GABRIEL ISAC
Age: 23
Address: ROCK SRPINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-03-29
Released: 2019-03-29
Type: SENTENCED
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense
- Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #4043, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense
- Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #4043, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #4043, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT