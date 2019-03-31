Sweetwater County Arrests: March 30-31, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
RANDALL, MISTY DAWN
Age: 43
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2019-03-31
Scheduled Release: 2019-04-03
Scheduled Release: 2019-04-03
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
CLAYSON, DAKOTA RAY
Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2019-03-30
Scheduled Release: 2019-04-06
Scheduled Release: 2019-04-06
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
MOHR, STEVEN TYREL
Age: 35
Address: WAMSUTTER, WY
Address: WAMSUTTER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-03-30
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Interference with Peace Officer – Intent and knowing cause or att to cause bodlily injury to a peace officer
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4053, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4053, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4053, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4054, NO BOND, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court
BAYLESS, SHANE ALLEN
Age: 45
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-03-30
Released: 2019-03-31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-03-30
Released: 2019-03-31
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4055, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court