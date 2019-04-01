Sweetwater County Arrests: March 31-April 1, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

TYNSKY, ANGELA JANNETTE Age: 36

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-03-31

Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4059, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4059, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #4059, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4059, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #4059, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

HOOPES, JESSICA JEAN Age: 33

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-03-31

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4057, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

WEBB, THOMAS RINGDAHL Age: 34

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2019-03-31

Released: 2019-03-31 Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: GRPD Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order Status: PENDING, Bond: #4058, CASH, $500, Court: GR Municipal Court

