Sweetwater County Arrests: March 31-April 1, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
TYNSKY, ANGELA JANNETTE
Age: 36
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-03-31
Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4059, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4059, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4059, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4059, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4059, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HOOPES, JESSICA JEAN
Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-03-31
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4057, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
WEBB, THOMAS RINGDAHL
Age: 34
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2019-03-31
Released: 2019-03-31
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
- Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4058, CASH, $500, Court: GR Municipal Court