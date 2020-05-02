Sweetwater County Arrests: May 1 – May 2, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Sponsor

ROBERTSON, HAYLEA KRISLYNN Age: 19 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-05-01 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6234, CASH, $5000, Court: OTHER



EVANS, MARK SCOTT Age: 25 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-05-01 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6233, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6233, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Contempt of Court – Orders (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6231, CASH, $500, Court: District Court

Contempt of Court – Orders (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6232, CASH, $500, Court: District Court

