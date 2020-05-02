Sweetwater County Arrests: May 1 – May 2, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
ROBERTSON, HAYLEA KRISLYNN
Age: 19
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-05-01
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT NCIC)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6234, CASH, $5000, Court: OTHER
EVANS, MARK SCOTT
Age: 25
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-05-01
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT NCIC)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6233, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance (WRNT NCIC)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6233, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Contempt of Court – Orders (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6231, CASH, $500, Court: District Court
- Contempt of Court – Orders (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6232, CASH, $500, Court: District Court