Sweetwater County Arrests: May 11 – May 12, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

 

FRYER, JAMEY

Age: 43
Address: MOUNTAIN VIEW, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-05-12
Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6273, SURETY OR CASH, $985, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Prohibited Parking – Controlled-Access Highway
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6273, SURETY OR CASH, $985, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

SUTLER, BRIAN CHRISTOPHER

Age: 32
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-05-11
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense (WRNT FTP)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6272, SURETY OR CASH, $2765, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

BROOKS, ISAAC NEWTON

Age: 50
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-05-11
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes or Attempts to Cause Serious Bodily Injury
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6271, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Arson in the Third Degree – Places Another in Danger of Bodily Injury
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6271, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Property Destruction and Defacement – >$1000
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6271, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

 

 

KRONE, ZACKARY K

Age: 26
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-05-11
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat (BOND VIOLATION)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6270, CASH, $50000, Court: District Court

 

GIBSON, JOSEPH ODILON

Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-05-11
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6267, SURETY OR CASH, $80000, Court: DISTRICT COURT

 

ZAMPEDRI, MICHELLE LYNAE

Age: 59
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2020-05-11
Released: 2020-05-11
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
  • Hit and Run Property Unattended
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6268, SURETY OR CASH, $1230, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane – Crash
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6268, SURETY OR CASH, $1230, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6268, SURETY OR CASH, $1230, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

WATKINS, CINDI RAE

Age: 37
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2020-05-11
Released: 2020-05-11
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
  • Contempt of Court – Orders (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6269, CASH, $555, Court: GR Municipal Court

 

 

 

