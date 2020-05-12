Sweetwater County Arrests: May 11 – May 12, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
FRYER, JAMEY
Age: 43
Address: MOUNTAIN VIEW, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-05-12
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6273, SURETY OR CASH, $985, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Prohibited Parking – Controlled-Access Highway
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6273, SURETY OR CASH, $985, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SUTLER, BRIAN CHRISTOPHER
Age: 32
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-05-11
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6272, SURETY OR CASH, $2765, Court: RS Municipal Court
BROOKS, ISAAC NEWTON
Age: 50
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-05-11
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes or Attempts to Cause Serious Bodily Injury
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6271, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Arson in the Third Degree – Places Another in Danger of Bodily Injury
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6271, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Property Destruction and Defacement – >$1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6271, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
KRONE, ZACKARY K
Age: 26
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-05-11
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat (BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6270, CASH, $50000, Court: District Court
GIBSON, JOSEPH ODILON
Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-05-11
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6267, SURETY OR CASH, $80000, Court: DISTRICT COURT
ZAMPEDRI, MICHELLE LYNAE
Age: 59
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2020-05-11
Released: 2020-05-11
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
- Hit and Run Property Unattended
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6268, SURETY OR CASH, $1230, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane – Crash
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6268, SURETY OR CASH, $1230, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6268, SURETY OR CASH, $1230, Court: RS Municipal Court
WATKINS, CINDI RAE
Age: 37
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2020-05-11
Released: 2020-05-11
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Contempt of Court – Orders (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6269, CASH, $555, Court: GR Municipal Court