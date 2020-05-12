Sweetwater County Arrests: May 11 – May 12, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Sponsor

FRYER, JAMEY Age: 43 Address: MOUNTAIN VIEW, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-05-12 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6273, SURETY OR CASH, $985, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Prohibited Parking – Controlled-Access Highway Status: PENDING, Bond: #6273, SURETY OR CASH, $985, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SUTLER, BRIAN CHRISTOPHER Age: 32 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-05-11 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6272, SURETY OR CASH, $2765, Court: RS Municipal Court



BROOKS, ISAAC NEWTON Age: 50 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-05-11 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes or Attempts to Cause Serious Bodily Injury Status: PENDING, Bond: #6271, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Arson in the Third Degree – Places Another in Danger of Bodily Injury Status: PENDING, Bond: #6271, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Property Destruction and Defacement – >$1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #6271, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



Advertisement

KRONE, ZACKARY K Age: 26 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-05-11 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat (BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6270, CASH, $50000, Court: District Court



GIBSON, JOSEPH ODILON Age: 22 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-05-11 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat (WRNT BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6267, SURETY OR CASH, $80000, Court: DISTRICT COURT

ZAMPEDRI, MICHELLE LYNAE Age: 59 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2020-05-11 Released: 2020-05-11 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Bond Company: A & L BONDING Hit and Run Property Unattended Status: PENDING, Bond: #6268, SURETY OR CASH, $1230, Court: RS Municipal Court

Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane – Crash Status: PENDING, Bond: #6268, SURETY OR CASH, $1230, Court: RS Municipal Court

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6268, SURETY OR CASH, $1230, Court: RS Municipal Court

