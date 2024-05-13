Sweetwater County Arrests: May 12 – May 13, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

DEMOREST, LYSANDRA FRANCHON

Age: 37

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-05-12

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12578, CASH OR SURETY, $850, Court: RS Municipal Court



–

JONES, NATALIE NICOLE

Age: 41

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-05-12

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12576, CASH, $705, Court: RS Municipal Court

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12577, CASH OR SURETY, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MANLEY, CHAD KELLY

Age: 28

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION

Booking Date: 2024-05-12

Scheduled Release: 2024-05-15

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: PROBATION & PAROLE



–