Sweetwater County Arrests: May 12 – May 13, 2024

DEMOREST, LYSANDRA FRANCHON
Age: 37
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-05-12
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12578, CASH OR SURETY, $850, Court: RS Municipal Court
–
JONES, NATALIE NICOLE
Age: 41
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-05-12
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12576, CASH, $705, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12577, CASH OR SURETY, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MANLEY, CHAD KELLY
Age: 28
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION
Booking Date: 2024-05-12
Scheduled Release: 2024-05-15
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: PROBATION & PAROLE
–