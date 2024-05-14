Sweetwater County Arrests: May 13 – May 14, 2024

0
2

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

FROMAN, TROY LEWIS

Age: 33

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-05-14

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Breach of Peace
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12580, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12580, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Interference with Peace Officer – Intent and knowing cause bodily injury to a peace officer, 2 counts
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12580, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

WARD, JAMES EDWARD GUY

Age: 33

Address: HARTSEL, CO

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-05-13

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Violation of Order of Protection
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12581, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

CONWAY, DUSTIN DALE

Age: 33

Address: HARTSEL, CO

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-05-13

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER
  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Lighted Lamps and Illuminating Devices
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Vehicle Registration – Valid Title, Registration, Plates or Permits
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

THESING, THOMAS JOHN

Age: 62

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-05-13

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense (WRNT PV)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12579, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR