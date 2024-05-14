Sweetwater County Arrests: May 13 – May 14, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

FROMAN, TROY LEWIS

Age: 33

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-05-14

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Breach of Peace Status: PENDING, Bond: #12580, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #12580, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Intent and knowing cause bodily injury to a peace officer, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #12580, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



WARD, JAMES EDWARD GUY

Age: 33

Address: HARTSEL, CO

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-05-13

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Violation of Order of Protection Status: PENDING, Bond: #12581, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



CONWAY, DUSTIN DALE

Age: 33

Address: HARTSEL, CO

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-05-13

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Lighted Lamps and Illuminating Devices Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Vehicle Registration – Valid Title, Registration, Plates or Permits Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



THESING, THOMAS JOHN

Age: 62

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-05-13

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: