Sweetwater County Arrests: May 13 – May 14, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
FROMAN, TROY LEWIS
Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-05-14
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Breach of Peace
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12580, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12580, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Peace Officer – Intent and knowing cause bodily injury to a peace officer, 2 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12580, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
WARD, JAMES EDWARD GUY
Age: 33
Address: HARTSEL, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-05-13
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Violation of Order of Protection
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12581, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
CONWAY, DUSTIN DALE
Age: 33
Address: HARTSEL, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-05-13
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Lighted Lamps and Illuminating Devices
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Vehicle Registration – Valid Title, Registration, Plates or Permits
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
THESING, THOMAS JOHN
Age: 62
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-05-13
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12579, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT