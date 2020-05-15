Sweetwater County Arrests: May 14 – May 15, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

ATHERTON, JOEY LEE Age: 37 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-05-14 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #6283, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SCHULTZ, RYAN BAILEY Age: 21 Address: SALT LAKE CITY, UT Booking: 2020-05-14 Released: 2020-05-14 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Hit and Run Property Unattended Status: PENDING, Bond: #6279, SURETY OR CASH, $1260, Court: RS Municipal Court

DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6279, SURETY OR CASH, $1260, Court: RS Municipal Court

