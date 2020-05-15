Sweetwater County Arrests: May 14 – May 15, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
ATHERTON, JOEY LEE
Age: 37
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-05-14
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6283, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SCHULTZ, RYAN BAILEY
Age: 21
Address: SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Booking: 2020-05-14
Released: 2020-05-14
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Hit and Run Property Unattended
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6279, SURETY OR CASH, $1260, Court: RS Municipal Court
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6279, SURETY OR CASH, $1260, Court: RS Municipal Court