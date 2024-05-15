Sweetwater County Arrests: May 14 – May 15, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

SHORT, ERNEST LUKE

Age: 40

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION

Booking Date: 2024-05-14

Scheduled Release: 2024-05-17

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MONTOYA, MARK CHRISTOPHER

Age: 40

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-05-14

Arresting Agency: DCI

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12585, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12585, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



PECK, NATHANIEL LEE

Age: 35

Address: RAPID CITY, SD

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-05-14

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Careless Driving 1st Off (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12584, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12584, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12584, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12584, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



FROMAN, TROY LEWIS

Age: 33

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-05-14

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: