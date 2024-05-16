Sweetwater County Arrests: May 15 – May 16, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
GARCIA, JUNE ELLEN
Age: 45
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2024-05-15
Released: 2024-05-15
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12590, CASH, $270, Court: RS Municipal Court
REED, MARLEY LORAINE
Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-05-16
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12592, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 2nd + Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12592, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driver’s License – Required
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12592, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Turning Movements and Required Signals – Signal 100 Feet Before Turn
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12592, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Windshields and Wipers – Obstructed View
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12592, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
ALLEN, CODY JAMES
Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-05-16
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12593, CASH OR SURETY, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MERRICK, BRYAN LEE
Age: 43
Address: RELIANCE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-05-15
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Domestic Battery
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12591, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MUSBACH, ZACHARY DOUGLAS
Age: 36
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-05-15
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Contempt of Court- Child Protection Act (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12589, CASH, $500, Court: District Court
MARES, MISTY ROSE
Age: 33
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION
Booking Date: 2024-05-15
Scheduled Release: 2024-05-18
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: PROBATION & PAROLE