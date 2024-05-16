Sweetwater County Arrests: May 15 – May 16, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

GARCIA, JUNE ELLEN

Age: 45

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2024-05-15

Released: 2024-05-15

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

  • Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12590, CASH, $270, Court: RS Municipal Court

REED, MARLEY LORAINE

Age: 35

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-05-16

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12592, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 2nd + Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12592, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Driver’s License – Required
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12592, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Turning Movements and Required Signals – Signal 100 Feet Before Turn
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12592, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Windshields and Wipers – Obstructed View
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12592, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

ALLEN, CODY JAMES

Age: 30

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-05-16

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12593, CASH OR SURETY, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

MERRICK, BRYAN LEE

Age: 43

Address: RELIANCE, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-05-15

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Domestic Battery
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12591, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

MUSBACH, ZACHARY DOUGLAS

Age: 36

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-05-15

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Contempt of Court- Child Protection Act (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12589, CASH, $500, Court: District Court

MARES, MISTY ROSE

Age: 33

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION

Booking Date: 2024-05-15

Scheduled Release: 2024-05-18

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: PROBATION & PAROLE

 

