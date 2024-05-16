Sweetwater County Arrests: May 15 – May 16, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

GARCIA, JUNE ELLEN

Age: 45

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2024-05-15

Released: 2024-05-15

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12590, CASH, $270, Court: RS Municipal Court



REED, MARLEY LORAINE

Age: 35

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-05-16

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12592, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 2nd + Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12592, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driver’s License – Required Status: PENDING, Bond: #12592, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Turning Movements and Required Signals – Signal 100 Feet Before Turn Status: PENDING, Bond: #12592, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Windshields and Wipers – Obstructed View Status: PENDING, Bond: #12592, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ALLEN, CODY JAMES

Age: 30

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-05-16

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12593, CASH OR SURETY, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MERRICK, BRYAN LEE

Age: 43

Address: RELIANCE, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-05-15

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Domestic Battery Status: PENDING, Bond: #12591, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MUSBACH, ZACHARY DOUGLAS

Age: 36

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-05-15

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Contempt of Court- Child Protection Act (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12589, CASH, $500, Court: District Court



MARES, MISTY ROSE

Age: 33

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION

Booking Date: 2024-05-15

Scheduled Release: 2024-05-18

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: