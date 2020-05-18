Sweetwater County Arrests: May 17 – May 18, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
BREWER, ASHLEY NICOLE
Age: 33
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-05-17
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6293, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
ROSS, NINA MARIE
Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-05-17
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Physical Control – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6292, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
ANSON, ANDY JOHN
Age: 41
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-05-17
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6291, SURETY OR CASH, $1140, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest, 2 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6291, SURETY OR CASH, $1140, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6291, SURETY OR CASH, $1140, Court: RS Municipal Court
POSEY, CHANNING THOMAS
Age: 32
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2020-05-17
Released: 2020-05-17
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Bond Company: TETON BAIL BONDS
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6290, SURETY OR CASH, $1320, Court: GR Municipal Court
- DWUS
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6290, SURETY OR CASH, $1320, Court: GR Municipal Court
- Traffic Control Signals – Circular Red (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6289, CASH, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court