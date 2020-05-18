Sweetwater County Arrests: May 17 – May 18, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

BREWER, ASHLEY NICOLE Age: 33 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-05-17 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6293, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ROSS, NINA MARIE Age: 29 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-05-17 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Physical Control – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #6292, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ANSON, ANDY JOHN Age: 41 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-05-17 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6291, SURETY OR CASH, $1140, Court: RS Municipal Court

Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #6291, SURETY OR CASH, $1140, Court: RS Municipal Court

Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6291, SURETY OR CASH, $1140, Court: RS Municipal Court



POSEY, CHANNING THOMAS Age: 32 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking: 2020-05-17 Released: 2020-05-17 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: GRPD Bond Company: TETON BAIL BONDS DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater Status: PENDING, Bond: #6290, SURETY OR CASH, $1320, Court: GR Municipal Court

DWUS Status: PENDING, Bond: #6290, SURETY OR CASH, $1320, Court: GR Municipal Court

Traffic Control Signals – Circular Red (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6289, CASH, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court

