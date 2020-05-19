Sweetwater County Arrests: May 18 – May 19, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
MARTINEZ, MICHAEL JUNIOR
Age: 41
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-05-18
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Forgery – Permit – Utters any Writing Known to be Forged, 3 counts (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6296, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Theft – > $1000 (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6296, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes Bodily Injury to a Pregnant Woman (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6297, SURETY OR CASH, $75000, Court: DISTRICT COURT
BELL, RONALD LOUIS
Age: 60
Address: MULBERRY, AR
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-05-18
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Simple Battery
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6294, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
JONES, JAYDA BROOKLYNN
Age: 20
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2020-05-18
Released: 2020-05-18
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Hit and Run Property Unattended
- Status: , Bond: #6298, SURETY OR CASH, $510, Court: RS Municipal Court