Sweetwater County Arrests: May 18 – May 19, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

MARTINEZ, MICHAEL JUNIOR Age: 41 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-05-18 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Forgery – Permit – Utters any Writing Known to be Forged, 3 counts (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6296, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Theft – > $1000 (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6296, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes Bodily Injury to a Pregnant Woman (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6297, SURETY OR CASH, $75000, Court: DISTRICT COURT



BELL, RONALD LOUIS Age: 60 Address: MULBERRY, AR Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-05-18 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Simple Battery Status: PENDING, Bond: #6294, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



JONES, JAYDA BROOKLYNN Age: 20 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2020-05-18 Released: 2020-05-18 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Hit and Run Property Unattended Status: , Bond: #6298, SURETY OR CASH, $510, Court: RS Municipal Court

