Sweetwater County Arrests: May 19 – May 20, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
RICHARDSON, THOMAS LEON
Age: 48
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-05-19
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Open Container in Park or Recreation Area Prohibited
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6303, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
BREWER, GARY RICHARD
Age: 51
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2020-05-19
Scheduled Release: 2020-05-22
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Delivery of, or Possession With Intent to Deliver, Drug Paraphernalia
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #6302, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
DEBOIS, ARTHUR PAUL
Age: 40
Address: GILBERT, AZ
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-05-19
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense
- Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
GRAFF, MELISSA MARIE
Age: 36
Address: TOOELE, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-05-19
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT