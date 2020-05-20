Sweetwater County Arrests: May 19 – May 20, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

RICHARDSON, THOMAS LEON Age: 48 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-05-19 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Open Container in Park or Recreation Area Prohibited Status: PENDING, Bond: #6303, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



BREWER, GARY RICHARD Age: 51 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2020-05-19 Scheduled Release: 2020-05-22 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Delivery of, or Possession With Intent to Deliver, Drug Paraphernalia Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #6302, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



DEBOIS, ARTHUR PAUL Age: 40 Address: GILBERT, AZ Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-05-19 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



GRAFF, MELISSA MARIE Age: 36 Address: TOOELE, UT Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-05-19 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

