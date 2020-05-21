Sweetwater County Arrests: May 20 – May 21, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
WELLER, ROBYN ALISE
Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-05-20
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6311, SURETY OR CASH, $560, Court: RS Municipal Court
WOODS, TERA CHRISTINE
Age: 27
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-05-20
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Shoplifting – < $1000 (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6309, CASH, $460, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT PR)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6310, SURETY OR CASH, $2500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense (WRNT PR)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6310, SURETY OR CASH, $2500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
WINDERS, ADEN LEE
Age: 19
Address: MARBLETON, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-05-20
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Simple Battery
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6308, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
KING, KENTON JAMES
Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-05-20
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6307, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BUSTON, PAULA ANN
Age: 56
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-05-20
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6306, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court
BARR, KAYLEE LYNN
Age: 20
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-05-20
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Theft – < $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6305, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT