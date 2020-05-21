Sweetwater County Arrests: May 20 – May 21, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

WELLER, ROBYN ALISE Age: 28 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-05-20 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6311, SURETY OR CASH, $560, Court: RS Municipal Court



WOODS, TERA CHRISTINE Age: 27 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-05-20 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Shoplifting – < $1000 (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6309, CASH, $460, Court: RS Municipal Court

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT PR) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6310, SURETY OR CASH, $2500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense (WRNT PR) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6310, SURETY OR CASH, $2500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



WINDERS, ADEN LEE Age: 19 Address: MARBLETON, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-05-20 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Simple Battery Status: PENDING, Bond: #6308, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



KING, KENTON JAMES Age: 33 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-05-20 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6307, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BUSTON, PAULA ANN Age: 56 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-05-20 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6306, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court



BARR, KAYLEE LYNN Age: 20 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-05-20 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Theft – < $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #6305, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

