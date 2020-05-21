Sweetwater County Arrests: May 20 – May 21, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

WELLER, ROBYN ALISE

Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-05-20
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6311, SURETY OR CASH, $560, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

WOODS, TERA CHRISTINE

Age: 27
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-05-20
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Shoplifting – < $1000 (WRNT FTP)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6309, CASH, $460, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT PR)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6310, SURETY OR CASH, $2500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense (WRNT PR)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6310, SURETY OR CASH, $2500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

 

 

WINDERS, ADEN LEE

Age: 19
Address: MARBLETON, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-05-20
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Simple Battery
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6308, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

KING, KENTON JAMES

Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-05-20
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6307, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

 

 

BUSTON, PAULA ANN

Age: 56
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-05-20
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6306, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

BARR, KAYLEE LYNN

Age: 20
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-05-20
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Theft – < $1000
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6305, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

 

