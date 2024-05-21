Sweetwater County Arrests: May 20 – May 21, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

TONEY, KYLE RICK

Age: 33

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-05-20

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (WRNT PR) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12612, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



FOX, JEFFERY ALLEN

Age: 62

Address: FREMONT, NE

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-05-20

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12611, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12611, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12611, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



STONE, TRAVIS JO DEAN

Age: 18

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SPLIT SENTENCE

Booking Date: 2024-05-20

Scheduled Release: 2024-07-10

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes or Attempts to Cause Serious Bodily Injury (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: DISTRICT COURT



HOLLOWAY, JAMMIE LYNN

Age: 40

Address: MOUNTAIN VIEW, WY

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2024-05-20

Arresting Agency: NWS