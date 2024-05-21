Sweetwater County Arrests: May 20 – May 21, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
TONEY, KYLE RICK
Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-05-20
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (WRNT PR)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12612, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
FOX, JEFFERY ALLEN
Age: 62
Address: FREMONT, NE
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-05-20
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12611, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12611, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12611, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
STONE, TRAVIS JO DEAN
Age: 18
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SPLIT SENTENCE
Booking Date: 2024-05-20
Scheduled Release: 2024-07-10
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes or Attempts to Cause Serious Bodily Injury (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: DISTRICT COURT
HOLLOWAY, JAMMIE LYNN
Age: 40
Address: MOUNTAIN VIEW, WY
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2024-05-20
Arresting Agency: NWS