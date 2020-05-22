Sweetwater County Arrests: May 21 – May 22, 2020

0
30

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

HANSON, BLAKE WILLIAM

Age: 21
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-05-22
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:

  • Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6314, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: GR Municipal Court

 

 

MARISCAL, JASMINE MARIE

Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-05-22
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Combo -1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6315, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6315, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

 

 

 

KREUSEL, KYE TYRELL

Age: 39
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-05-21
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:

  • False Imprisonment
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6313, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

 

GUILFOYLE, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL

Age: 19
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-05-21
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6312, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Warrant Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

 

