Sweetwater County Arrests: May 22 – May 23, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
GOICH, COLE NICHOLAS
Age: 18
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-05-23
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Sell or Possession Prohibited when Possession Unlawful – Possess Alcohol
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6319, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6319, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HANSON, BLAKE WILLIAM
Age: 21
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-05-22
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WARRANT LONG FORM)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6314, SURETY OR CASH, $2500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MARISCAL, JASMINE MARIE
Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2020-05-22
Released: 2020-05-22
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Combo -1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6315, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6315, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: RS Municipal Court