Sweetwater County Arrests: May 22 – May 23, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

GOICH, COLE NICHOLAS Age: 18 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-05-23 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Sell or Possession Prohibited when Possession Unlawful – Possess Alcohol Status: PENDING, Bond: #6319, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #6319, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HANSON, BLAKE WILLIAM Age: 21 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-05-22 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6314, SURETY OR CASH, $2500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MARISCAL, JASMINE MARIE Age: 23 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2020-05-22 Released: 2020-05-22 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Combo -1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6315, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: RS Municipal Court

Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #6315, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: RS Municipal Court

