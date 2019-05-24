Sweetwater County Arrests: May 23-24, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

KINNEAR, KARSON RAY

Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-05-23
Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4371, SURETY OR CASH, $835, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4371, SURETY OR CASH, $835, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

YARBER, LAMAR MAURICE

Age: 39
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-05-23
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Contempt of Court – Orders (WRNT FTP)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4370, CASH, $1500, Court: District Court
  • Contempt of Court – Orders (WRNT FTP)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4370, CASH, $1500, Court: District Court
  • Contempt of Court – Orders (WRNT FTP)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4370, CASH, $1500, Court: District Court

