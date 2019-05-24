Sweetwater County Arrests: May 23-24, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

KINNEAR, KARSON RAY Age: 22 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-05-23 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4371, SURETY OR CASH, $835, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #4371, SURETY OR CASH, $835, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

YARBER, LAMAR MAURICE Age: 39 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-05-23 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Contempt of Court – Orders (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4370, CASH, $1500, Court: District Court

Contempt of Court – Orders (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4370, CASH, $1500, Court: District Court

Contempt of Court – Orders (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4370, CASH, $1500, Court: District Court

