Sweetwater County Arrests: May 23 – May 24, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
CUNDIFF, SCOTT
Age: 32
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-05-23
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6323, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6323, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
RIOS BRAVO, ADRIAN HUMBERTO
Age: 51
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-05-23
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6321, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving Without Interlock Device – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6321, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6321, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MILLER, NATHANIEL R
Age: 43
Address: MEDFORD, OR
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-05-23
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (1-5 Mph Over)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6320, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6320, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6320, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT