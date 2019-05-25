Sweetwater County Arrests: May 24-25, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
KARSKY, ZACHARY GILBERT
Age: 26
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-05-25
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4375, SURETY OR CASH, $820, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Posted Speed Limits – 6 to 10 Mph Over
- Status: , Bond: #4375, SURETY OR CASH, $820, Court: RS Municipal Court
AZZOPARDI, GUIDO S
Age: 63
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-05-24
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Stalking – Violation of Protection Order
- Status: , Bond: #4374, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
LAMOUREUX, TAMARA JEAN
Age: 20
Address: EVANSTON, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-05-24
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Shoplifting – > $1000
- Status: , Bond: #4373, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
WILLIAMS, BLAKE
Age: 48
Address: KAIBETO, AZ
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-05-24
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4372, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT