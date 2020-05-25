Sweetwater County Arrests: May 24 – May 25, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
BRADY, TOBY DALE
Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-05-25
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6329, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Duty to Stop Vehicle Where Accident Involves Damage to Attended Vehicle or Property
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6328, SURETY OR CASH, $235, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SIEGEL, JOHN BRYAN
Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-05-24
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 2nd Offense Within 5 Years, 2 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6325, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Kidnapping – Inflct Bod Injury/Terrorize
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6325, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HOSFORD, SYDNEY LYNN
Age: 18
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2020-05-24
Released: 2020-05-24
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
- Vehicle Registration – Required, Improper Display of Tabs (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6324, CASH, $270, Court: RS Municipal Court
ORTEGA, TOMAS DOMENICO
Age: 47
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2020-05-24
Released: 2020-05-24
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- Contempt of Court- Child Protection Act (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6326, CASH, $500, Court: DISTRICT COURT