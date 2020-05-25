Sweetwater County Arrests: May 24 – May 25, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

BRADY, TOBY DALE Age: 31 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-05-25 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #6329, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Duty to Stop Vehicle Where Accident Involves Damage to Attended Vehicle or Property Status: PENDING, Bond: #6328, SURETY OR CASH, $235, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SIEGEL, JOHN BRYAN Age: 31 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-05-24 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Domestic Battery – 2nd Offense Within 5 Years, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #6325, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Kidnapping – Inflct Bod Injury/Terrorize Status: PENDING, Bond: #6325, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HOSFORD, SYDNEY LYNN Age: 18 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking: 2020-05-24 Released: 2020-05-24 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: GRPD Vehicle Registration – Required, Improper Display of Tabs (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6324, CASH, $270, Court: RS Municipal Court



ORTEGA, TOMAS DOMENICO Age: 47 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking: 2020-05-24 Released: 2020-05-24 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: SCSO Contempt of Court- Child Protection Act (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6326, CASH, $500, Court: DISTRICT COURT

