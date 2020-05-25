Sweetwater County Arrests: May 24 – May 25, 2020

0
63

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

BRADY, TOBY DALE

Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-05-25
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6329, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Duty to Stop Vehicle Where Accident Involves Damage to Attended Vehicle or Property
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6328, SURETY OR CASH, $235, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

 

SIEGEL, JOHN BRYAN

Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-05-24
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Domestic Battery – 2nd Offense Within 5 Years, 2 counts
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6325, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Kidnapping – Inflct Bod Injury/Terrorize
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6325, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

 

 

HOSFORD, SYDNEY LYNN

Age: 18
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2020-05-24
Released: 2020-05-24
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
  • Vehicle Registration – Required, Improper Display of Tabs (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6324, CASH, $270, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

 

ORTEGA, TOMAS DOMENICO

Age: 47
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2020-05-24
Released: 2020-05-24
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
  • Contempt of Court- Child Protection Act (WRNT FTP)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6326, CASH, $500, Court: DISTRICT COURT

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR