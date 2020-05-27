Sweetwater County Arrests: May 26 – May 27, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

BELLENIR, CARL WALKER Age: 56 Address: CHEYENNE, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2020-05-26 Scheduled Release: 2020-06-16 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Obtain Property by False Pretenses – < $1000 (WRNT FTP) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #6334, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



VARGAS, CHRISTOPHER LEE Age: 38 Address: FRISCO CITY, AL Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-05-26 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6339, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER



SANER, JUSTIN CLEON Age: 20 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-05-26 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Burglary From Vehicle, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Aggravated Burglary – Uses Deadly Weapon Status: PENDING, Bond: #6336, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Use of Credit Card -Without Consent – > $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #6336, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Conspire to Commit – Felony Status: PENDING, Bond: #6336, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6336, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



VAUGHN, DEBORAH Age: 39 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-05-26 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #6338, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court

Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest Status: , Bond: #6338, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court



HIBBS, DONALD BROWNING Age: 53 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-05-26 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest Status: , Bond: #6337, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #6337, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court

