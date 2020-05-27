Sweetwater County Arrests: May 26 – May 27, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

BELLENIR, CARL WALKER

Age: 56
Address: CHEYENNE, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2020-05-26
Scheduled Release: 2020-06-16
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Obtain Property by False Pretenses – < $1000 (WRNT FTP)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #6334, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

VARGAS, CHRISTOPHER LEE

Age: 38
Address: FRISCO CITY, AL
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-05-26
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:

  • Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat (WRNT NCIC)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6339, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER

 

 

SANER, JUSTIN CLEON

Age: 20
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-05-26
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Burglary From Vehicle, 2 counts
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Aggravated Burglary – Uses Deadly Weapon
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6336, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Use of Credit Card -Without Consent – > $1000
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6336, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Conspire to Commit – Felony
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6336, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6336, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

 

VAUGHN, DEBORAH

Age: 39
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-05-26
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #6338, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
    • Status: , Bond: #6338, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

 

 

 

HIBBS, DONALD BROWNING

Age: 53
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-05-26
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
    • Status: , Bond: #6337, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #6337, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

 

 

