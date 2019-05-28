Sweetwater County Arrests: May 27-28, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
WEBSTER, MALACHI KERMIT
Age: 18
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-05-28
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4391, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court
JACKSON, DARRIAN LEE
Age: 28
Address: RICHTON, MS
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-05-27
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Exceed 70 Mph On Prmry/Scndry (6+ Mph Over) Hwy
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4389, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4389, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4389, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4389, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
FOGLE, ANTHONY K
Age: 36
Address: RUSKIN, FL
Booking: 2019-05-27
Released: 2019-05-27
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: WHP
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – For 31-5-229 or 31-5-233 (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4390, CASH, $410, Court: OTHER