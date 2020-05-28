Sweetwater County Arrests: May 27 – May 28, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

SEARLE, PRESLEY KRISTINE Age: 25 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-05-27 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Domestic Assault – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6346, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LAMOREAUX, KRISTOPHER ALBERT Age: 36 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2020-05-27 Released: 2020-05-27 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Bond Company: A & L BONDING Shoplifting – Conceals – 3rd Offense Status: , Bond: #6345, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: RS Municipal Court



LAMOREAUX, LINDA JEAN Age: 42 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2020-05-27 Released: 2020-05-27 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Aiding and Abetting a Misdemeanor Status: PENDING, Bond: #6341, SURETY OR CASH, $310, Court: RS Municipal Court



PIPKIN, GLEN DALE Age: 60 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2020-05-27 Released: 2020-05-27 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Bond Company: A & L BONDING Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6344, SURETY OR CASH, $1250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance Status: PENDING, Bond: #6344, SURETY OR CASH, $1250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

KIRK, TANNA MARIE Age: 26 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2020-05-27 Released: 2020-05-27 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: SCSO Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6340, CASH, $300, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

