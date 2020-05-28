Sweetwater County Arrests: May 27 – May 28, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
SEARLE, PRESLEY KRISTINE
Age: 25
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-05-27
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Assault – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6346, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
LAMOREAUX, KRISTOPHER ALBERT
Age: 36
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2020-05-27
Released: 2020-05-27
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
- Shoplifting – Conceals – 3rd Offense
- Status: , Bond: #6345, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: RS Municipal Court
LAMOREAUX, LINDA JEAN
Age: 42
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2020-05-27
Released: 2020-05-27
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Aiding and Abetting a Misdemeanor
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6341, SURETY OR CASH, $310, Court: RS Municipal Court
PIPKIN, GLEN DALE
Age: 60
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2020-05-27
Released: 2020-05-27
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6344, SURETY OR CASH, $1250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6344, SURETY OR CASH, $1250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
KIRK, TANNA MARIE
Age: 26
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2020-05-27
Released: 2020-05-27
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6340, CASH, $300, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT