Sweetwater County Arrests: May 28 – May 29, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

KENDALL, MERLIN CHRISTOPHER Age: 39 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-05-29 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #6351, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #6351, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage Status: PENDING, Bond: #6351, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SLOAN, JOSHUA JAMES Age: 19 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-05-28 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6349, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



