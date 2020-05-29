Sweetwater County Arrests: May 28 – May 29, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
KENDALL, MERLIN CHRISTOPHER
Age: 39
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-05-29
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6351, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6351, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6351, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SLOAN, JOSHUA JAMES
Age: 19
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-05-28
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6349, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
WEBER, SCOTT ALBERT
Age: 38
Address: GREELEY, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-05-28
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6348, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6348, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6348, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT