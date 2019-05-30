Sweetwater County Arrests: May 29-30, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

CORDOVA LOPEZ, JOSE MARCOS Age: 30

Address: WEST VALLEY, UT Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-05-30

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Warrant Arrest (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4406, CASH, $555, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



OLSON, JAKOB K Age: 24

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-05-29

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Warrant Arrest (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4405, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



WILEY, ROBERT AUSTIN Age: 30

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-05-29

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4404, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4404, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Shoplifting Status: PENDING, Bond: #4404, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: GR Municipal Court

Paraphernalia (Possession w/Intent to Use) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4404, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: GR Municipal Court

Trespass (Enter Car or Building) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4404, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: GR Municipal Court

