Sweetwater County Arrests: May 29-30, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
CORDOVA LOPEZ, JOSE MARCOS
Age: 30
Address: WEST VALLEY, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-05-30
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Warrant Arrest (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4406, CASH, $555, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
OLSON, JAKOB K
Age: 24
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-05-29
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Warrant Arrest (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4405, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
WILEY, ROBERT AUSTIN
Age: 30
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-05-29
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4404, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4404, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Shoplifting
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4404, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: GR Municipal Court
- Paraphernalia (Possession w/Intent to Use)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4404, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: GR Municipal Court
- Trespass (Enter Car or Building)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4404, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: GR Municipal Court
PRIME, SETH RAY
Age: 31
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION
Booking Date: 2019-05-29
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4401, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER