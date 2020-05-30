Sweetwater County Arrests: May 29 – May 30, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

LINDSEY, CHAD WADE Age: 33 Address: DANDRIDGE, TN Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-05-29 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Trespass on Union Pacific Right-of-Way Status: PENDING, Bond: #6363, SURETY OR CASH, $110, Court: RS Municipal Court



MYERS, THOMAS RAY Age: 53 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-05-29 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #6361, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6361, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



RICHARDSON, THOMAS LEON Age: 48 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-05-29 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6360, SURETY OR CASH, $770, Court: RS Municipal Court

Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6360, SURETY OR CASH, $770, Court: RS Municipal Court



BINGHAM, HEATHER DAWN Age: 46 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-05-29 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6359, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SUTTLES, ROBERT EDWARD Age: 51 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-05-29 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6355, CASH, $500, Court: District Court

Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6356, CASH, $500, Court: District Court

Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6357, CASH, $500, Court: District Court

DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6358, SURETY OR CASH, $1210, Court: RS Municipal Court



KENDALL, MERLIN CHRISTOPHER Age: 39 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2020-05-29 Released: 2020-05-29 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #6351, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #6351, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage Status: PENDING, Bond: #6351, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

