Sweetwater County Arrests: May 29 – May 30, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
LINDSEY, CHAD WADE
Age: 33
Address: DANDRIDGE, TN
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-05-29
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Trespass on Union Pacific Right-of-Way
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6363, SURETY OR CASH, $110, Court: RS Municipal Court
MYERS, THOMAS RAY
Age: 53
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-05-29
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6361, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6361, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
RICHARDSON, THOMAS LEON
Age: 48
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-05-29
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6360, SURETY OR CASH, $770, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6360, SURETY OR CASH, $770, Court: RS Municipal Court
BINGHAM, HEATHER DAWN
Age: 46
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-05-29
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6359, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SUTTLES, ROBERT EDWARD
Age: 51
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-05-29
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6355, CASH, $500, Court: District Court
- Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6356, CASH, $500, Court: District Court
- Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6357, CASH, $500, Court: District Court
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6358, SURETY OR CASH, $1210, Court: RS Municipal Court
KENDALL, MERLIN CHRISTOPHER
Age: 39
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2020-05-29
Released: 2020-05-29
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6351, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6351, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6351, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT