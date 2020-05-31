Sweetwater County Arrests: May 30 – May 31, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
HOLBROOK, SHANEE MARIE
Age: 26
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-05-30
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #6365, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court
FUNK, XAVIER MARTIN
Age: 30
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2020-05-30
Released: 2020-05-30
Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Violation of Order of Protection
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER