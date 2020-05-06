Sweetwater County Arrests: May 5 – May 6, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
DANA, JUSTIN ROSS
Age: 49
Address: JAMESTOWN, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-05-06
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6244, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: GR Municipal Court
BOERNER, TROY DANIEL
Age: 36
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-05-05
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6243, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Domestic Assault – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6243, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MINES, ERIC LEO
Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-05-05
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Property Destruction and Defacement – >$1000 (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6242, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
FOGLE, MATTHEW IAN
Age: 40
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-05-05
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6240, SURETY OR CASH, $1080, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Indecent or Immoral Dress or Exposure
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6240, SURETY OR CASH, $1080, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest, 2 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6240, SURETY OR CASH, $1080, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6241, CASH, $250, Court: RS Municipal Court