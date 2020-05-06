Sweetwater County Arrests: May 5 – May 6, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

DANA, JUSTIN ROSS Age: 49 Address: JAMESTOWN, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-05-06 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6244, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: GR Municipal Court



BOERNER, TROY DANIEL Age: 36 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-05-05 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat Status: PENDING, Bond: #6243, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Domestic Assault – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6243, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MINES, ERIC LEO Age: 30 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-05-05 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Property Destruction and Defacement – >$1000 (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6242, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

FOGLE, MATTHEW IAN Age: 40 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-05-05 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6240, SURETY OR CASH, $1080, Court: RS Municipal Court

Indecent or Immoral Dress or Exposure Status: PENDING, Bond: #6240, SURETY OR CASH, $1080, Court: RS Municipal Court

Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #6240, SURETY OR CASH, $1080, Court: RS Municipal Court

Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6241, CASH, $250, Court: RS Municipal Court

