Sweetwater County Arrests: May 6 – May 7, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Sponsor

MONTOYA, ROBERT WILLIAM Age: 40 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-05-06 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #6249, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6249, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Approaching or Entering Intersection – Driver on Left, Yield to Driver on Right Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



NORRIS, JOSEPH MICHAEL Age: 47 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-05-06 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #6248, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



Advertisement

WHISLER, ANDRIA LEE Age: 52 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-05-06 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6247, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court



GIL, RYAN GREGORY Age: 35 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-05-06 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 3rd+ Offense (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6245, CASH, $1310, Court: RS Municipal Court

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6246, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6245, CASH, $1310, Court: RS Municipal Court

