Sweetwater County Arrests: May 8 – May 9, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
YOES, JAMES RANDALL
Age: 56
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-05-09
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driver’s License – Required
- Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Color of Lighting Devices
- Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MULLINS, JIMMY THOMAS
Age: 38
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-05-08
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Duty Upon Colliding With Unattended Vehicle or Property
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6257, SURETY OR CASH, $235, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HEAVEN, JACOB TIMOTHY
Age: 26
Address: MOUNTAIN VIEW, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-05-08
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Breach of Peace (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6256, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT