Sweetwater County Arrests: May 8 – May 9, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

YOES, JAMES RANDALL Age: 56 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-05-09 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driver’s License – Required Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Color of Lighting Devices Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MULLINS, JIMMY THOMAS Age: 38 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-05-08 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Duty Upon Colliding With Unattended Vehicle or Property Status: PENDING, Bond: #6257, SURETY OR CASH, $235, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HEAVEN, JACOB TIMOTHY Age: 26 Address: MOUNTAIN VIEW, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-05-08 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Breach of Peace (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6256, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

