Sweetwater County Arrests: May 9 – May 10, 2020

GLAZE, KRISTIAN
Age: 27
Address: PINEDALE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-05-09
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Warrant Arrest (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6260, CASH, $25000, Court: OTHER
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6261, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
YOES, JAMES RANDALL
Age: 56
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-05-09
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6258, SURETY OR CASH, $970, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driver’s License – Required
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6258, SURETY OR CASH, $970, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Color of Lighting Devices
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6258, SURETY OR CASH, $970, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT