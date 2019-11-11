Sweetwater County Arrests: Nov. 10 – Nov. 11, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
HOUSE, JOSHUA WALLACE RYAN
Age: 36
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-11-10
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5349, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
CARSON, CASEY ALLYN
Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-11-10
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WRNT NCIC)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5346, SURETY OR CASH, $350, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000 (WRNT NCIC)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5346, SURETY OR CASH, $350, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Theft – < $1000 (WRNT NCIC)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5346, SURETY OR CASH, $350, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Contact – Rude/Insolent/Angry Touches Without Injury (WRNT NCIC)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5346, SURETY OR CASH, $350, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
LONG, TARA LEE
Age: 46
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-11-10
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (WRNT NCIC)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5345, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
ALGRIM, NATHAN CRAIG
Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: 24/7 VIOLATION
Booking Date: 2019-11-10
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- 24/7 PROGRAM VIOLATION
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5343, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MOORE, CHRISILLA ANN
Age: 38
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-11-10
Released: 2019-11-10
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5344, SURETY OR CASH, $10, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
ECCKER, GARRETT MARINO
Age: 20
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-11-10
Released: 2019-11-10
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5347, CASH, $270, Court: RS Municipal Court