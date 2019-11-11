Sweetwater County Arrests: Nov. 10 – Nov. 11, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

HOUSE, JOSHUA WALLACE RYAN Age: 36 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-11-10 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5349, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



CARSON, CASEY ALLYN Age: 30 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-11-10 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5346, SURETY OR CASH, $350, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000 (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5346, SURETY OR CASH, $350, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Theft – < $1000 (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5346, SURETY OR CASH, $350, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Contact – Rude/Insolent/Angry Touches Without Injury (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5346, SURETY OR CASH, $350, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LONG, TARA LEE Age: 46 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-11-10 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5345, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER



ALGRIM, NATHAN CRAIG Age: 29 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: 24/7 VIOLATION Booking Date: 2019-11-10 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: 24/7 PROGRAM VIOLATION Status: PENDING, Bond: #5343, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MOORE, CHRISILLA ANN Age: 38 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2019-11-10 Released: 2019-11-10 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #5344, SURETY OR CASH, $10, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

