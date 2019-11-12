Sweetwater County Arrests: Nov. 11 – Nov. 12, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

JONES, JUSTIN RAY Age: 39 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-11-11 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5352, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



WINTERS, MISTY KATHLEEN Age: 42 Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-11-11 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5350, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT PR) Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER



Sponsor