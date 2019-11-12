Sweetwater County Arrests: Nov. 11 – Nov. 12, 2019

0
7

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

JONES, JUSTIN RAY

Age: 39
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-11-11
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5352, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

 

WINTERS, MISTY KATHLEEN

Age: 42
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-11-11
Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5350, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT PR)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER

 

 

 

 

DES ROSIERS, SEAN KENNETH

Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-11-11
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5351, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court

