Sweetwater County Arrests: Nov. 11 – Nov. 12, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
JONES, JUSTIN RAY
Age: 39
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-11-11
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5352, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
WINTERS, MISTY KATHLEEN
Age: 42
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-11-11
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5350, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT PR)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER
DES ROSIERS, SEAN KENNETH
Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-11-11
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5351, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court