Sweetwater County Arrests: Nov. 14 – Nov. 15, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
NIELSEN, CHRISTOPHER JAMES
Age: 26
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-11-14
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Aggravated Child Abuse – Serious Bodily Injury, Substantial Mental/Emotional Injury
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5375, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BROWN, DAVINA CHARVETTE
Age: 34
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2019-11-14
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5373, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BOYKIN, BRANDI LEIGH
Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2019-11-14
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5372, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
DELF, ABBY NICHOLE
Age: 30
Address: CHEYENNE, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2019-11-14
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Theft – > $1000 (P & P HOLD)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5369, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
- Theft – < $1000 (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5370, CASH, $350, Court: OTHER
PORTILLO, JENNIFER ESMERALDA
Age: 26
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2019-11-14
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Interference with Peace Officer – Intent and knowing cause or attempt to cause bodily injury to a peace officer (P & P HOLD)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5368, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
KUNZ, DALTON MARK
Age: 23
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2019-11-14
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Burglary (P & P HOLD)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5367, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court