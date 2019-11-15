Sweetwater County Arrests: Nov. 14 – Nov. 15, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

NIELSEN, CHRISTOPHER JAMES Age: 26 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-11-14 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Aggravated Child Abuse – Serious Bodily Injury, Substantial Mental/Emotional Injury Status: PENDING, Bond: #5375, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BROWN, DAVINA CHARVETTE Age: 34 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: P&P HOLD Booking Date: 2019-11-14 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5373, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BOYKIN, BRANDI LEIGH Age: 33 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: P&P HOLD Booking Date: 2019-11-14 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5372, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER



DELF, ABBY NICHOLE Age: 30 Address: CHEYENNE, WY Booking Type: P&P HOLD Booking Date: 2019-11-14 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Theft – > $1000 (P & P HOLD) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5369, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER

Theft – < $1000 (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5370, CASH, $350, Court: OTHER



PORTILLO, JENNIFER ESMERALDA Age: 26 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: P&P HOLD Booking Date: 2019-11-14 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Interference with Peace Officer – Intent and knowing cause or attempt to cause bodily injury to a peace officer (P & P HOLD) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5368, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER

