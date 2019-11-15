Sweetwater County Arrests: Nov. 14 – Nov. 15, 2019

0
17

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

NIELSEN, CHRISTOPHER JAMES

Age: 26
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-11-14
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:

  • Aggravated Child Abuse – Serious Bodily Injury, Substantial Mental/Emotional Injury
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5375, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

BROWN, DAVINA CHARVETTE

Age: 34
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2019-11-14
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5373, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

BOYKIN, BRANDI LEIGH

Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2019-11-14
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5372, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER

 

 

DELF, ABBY NICHOLE

Age: 30
Address: CHEYENNE, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2019-11-14
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Theft – > $1000 (P & P HOLD)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5369, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
  • Theft – < $1000 (WRNT FTP)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5370, CASH, $350, Court: OTHER

 

 

PORTILLO, JENNIFER ESMERALDA

Age: 26
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2019-11-14
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Interference with Peace Officer – Intent and knowing cause or attempt to cause bodily injury to a peace officer (P & P HOLD)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5368, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER

 

 

KUNZ, DALTON MARK

Age: 23
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2019-11-14
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:

  • Burglary (P & P HOLD)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5367, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court

