Sweetwater County Arrests: Nov. 17 – Nov. 18, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

FERNANDEZ, MITCHELL KENNETH Age: 27 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-11-17 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Warrant Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #5399, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Warrant Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #5398, CASH, $500, Court: District Court

Warrant Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #5399, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



RUDHOLM, CRAIG JIMMY Age: 65 Address: CONCORD, CA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-11-17 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance Status: PENDING, Bond: #5396, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SMITH, LARRY WAYNE Age: 47 Address: BILOXI, MS Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-11-17 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5397, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

