Sweetwater County Arrests: Nov. 17 – Nov. 18, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
FERNANDEZ, MITCHELL KENNETH
Age: 27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-11-17
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5399, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5398, CASH, $500, Court: District Court
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5399, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
RUDHOLM, CRAIG JIMMY
Age: 65
Address: CONCORD, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-11-17
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5396, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SMITH, LARRY WAYNE
Age: 47
Address: BILOXI, MS
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-11-17
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5397, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
SAIZ, ISAIAH DANIEL
Age: 18
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-11-17
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5394, SURETY OR CASH, $835, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5394, SURETY OR CASH, $835, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Breach of Peace
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5393, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT