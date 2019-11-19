Sweetwater County Arrests: Nov. 18 – Nov. 19, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
EASTER, DONALD DURENT
Age: 40
Address: FREEMAN, VA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-11-18
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5402, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5402, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5402, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Turning Movements and Required Signals – Signal 100 Feet Before Turn, 2 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5402, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- SEAT BELT: DRIVER
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5402, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Littering
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5402, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Reckless Driving
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5402, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving on Divided Highways
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5402, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: , Bond: #5402, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MARSE, SKYLAR TROY
Age: 22
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-11-18
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Traffic Control Signals – Red Arrow (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5403, CASH, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court
BARNSON, JOSHUA THOMAS
Age: 21
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-11-18
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5400, CASH, $705, Court: OTHER