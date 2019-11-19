Sweetwater County Arrests: Nov. 18 – Nov. 19, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

EASTER, DONALD DURENT Age: 40 Address: FREEMAN, VA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-11-18 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #5402, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III Status: PENDING, Bond: #5402, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers Status: PENDING, Bond: #5402, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Turning Movements and Required Signals – Signal 100 Feet Before Turn, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #5402, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

SEAT BELT: DRIVER Status: PENDING, Bond: #5402, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Littering Status: PENDING, Bond: #5402, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Reckless Driving Status: PENDING, Bond: #5402, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Divided Highways Status: PENDING, Bond: #5402, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: , Bond: #5402, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MARSE, SKYLAR TROY Age: 22 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-11-18 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Traffic Control Signals – Red Arrow (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5403, CASH, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court

