Sweetwater County Arrests: Nov. 19 – Nov. 20, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
RESLER, SARAH LOUISE
Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-11-19
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Child Passenger – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5407, SURETY OR CASH, $885, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Stop Signs
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5407, SURETY OR CASH, $885, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
PARSLEY, DANIEL JOSEPH
Age: 42
Address: KNOXVILLE, TN
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-11-19
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5406, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5406, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5406, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
LEWIS, JAIME SCOTT
Age: 41
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2019-11-19
Released: 2019-11-19
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
- DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense, 2 counts (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5405, SURETY OR CASH, $500, Court: RS Municipal Court
BINGHAM, CLARISSA DAWN
Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-11-19
Released: 2019-11-19
Type: 24/7 VIOLATION
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- 24/7 PROGRAM VIOLATION
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: DISTRICT COURT