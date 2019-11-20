Sweetwater County Arrests: Nov. 19 – Nov. 20, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

RESLER, SARAH LOUISE Age: 30 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-11-19 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Child Passenger – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5407, SURETY OR CASH, $885, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Stop Signs Status: PENDING, Bond: #5407, SURETY OR CASH, $885, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



PARSLEY, DANIEL JOSEPH Age: 42 Address: KNOXVILLE, TN Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-11-19 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #5406, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III Status: PENDING, Bond: #5406, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5406, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LEWIS, JAIME SCOTT Age: 41 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking: 2019-11-19 Released: 2019-11-19 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Bond Company: A & L BONDING DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense, 2 counts (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5405, SURETY OR CASH, $500, Court: RS Municipal Court

