Sweetwater County Arrests: Nov. 20 – Nov. 21, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

 

CREGO, SHANIA LYN

Age: 21
Address: PARADISE, CA
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2019-11-20
Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5411, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5411, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5411, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5411, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

KELLY, KAYLE HOWARD

Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-11-20
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5410, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

CONNOLLY, RODNEY JOSHUA

Age: 36
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2019-11-20
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense, 2 counts (P & P HOLD)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5408, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER

