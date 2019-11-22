Sweetwater County Arrests: Nov. 21 – Nov. 22, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

HAYS, MIKINNA LYNN Age: 31 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-11-21 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Endangering Children – Permitting Child to Remain in Area with Methamphetamine (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5413, SURETY OR CASH, $40000, Court: DISTRICT COURT



ALLEN, RUSSELL KURT Age: 44 Address: TOOELE, UT Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-11-21 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 4th+ Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #5415, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #5415, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Breach of Peace Status: PENDING, Bond: #5415, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



