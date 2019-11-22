Sweetwater County Arrests: Nov. 21 – Nov. 22, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

HAYS, MIKINNA LYNN

Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-11-21
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Endangering Children – Permitting Child to Remain in Area with Methamphetamine (WRNT PV)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5413, SURETY OR CASH, $40000, Court: DISTRICT COURT

 

ALLEN, RUSSELL KURT

Age: 44
Address: TOOELE, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-11-21
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 4th+ Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5415, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5415, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Breach of Peace
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5415, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

 

MASON, KAY LYNN MARIE

Age: 21
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-11-21
Released: 2019-11-21
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
  • Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest, 3 counts
    • Status: OR’D, Bond: #5412, SURETY OR CASH, $1390, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: OR’D, Bond: #5412, SURETY OR CASH, $1390, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

