Sweetwater County Arrests: Nov. 21 – Nov. 22, 2019

HAYS, MIKINNA LYNN
Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-11-21
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Endangering Children – Permitting Child to Remain in Area with Methamphetamine (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5413, SURETY OR CASH, $40000, Court: DISTRICT COURT
ALLEN, RUSSELL KURT
Age: 44
Address: TOOELE, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-11-21
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 4th+ Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5415, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5415, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Breach of Peace
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5415, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MASON, KAY LYNN MARIE
Age: 21
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-11-21
Released: 2019-11-21
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest, 3 counts
- Status: OR’D, Bond: #5412, SURETY OR CASH, $1390, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: OR’D, Bond: #5412, SURETY OR CASH, $1390, Court: RS Municipal Court