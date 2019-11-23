Sweetwater County Arrests: Nov. 22 – Nov. 23, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
RASCON, LUCIANO ISAIAH
Age: 21
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-11-23
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #5422, SURETY OR CASH, $1740, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #5422, SURETY OR CASH, $1740, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #5422, SURETY OR CASH, $1740, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
PERRY, TYLER PAUL
Age: 26
Address: EVERGREEN, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-11-23
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
- Status: , Bond: #5421, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #5421, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court
TRUJILLO, MATTHEW LUKE
Age: 31
Address: CHEYENNE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-11-22
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5417, SURETY OR CASH, $40000, Court: District Court
NIELSON, ALBERT JAY
Age: 46
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2019-11-22
Scheduled Release: 2019-11-25
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
COMBS, DAVID LEE
Age: 53
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-11-22
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Shoplifting – Conceals -1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5418, SURETY OR CASH, $980, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Shoplifting – Conceals -2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5418, SURETY OR CASH, $980, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5418, SURETY OR CASH, $980, Court: RS Municipal Court