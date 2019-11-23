Sweetwater County Arrests: Nov. 22 – Nov. 23, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

RASCON, LUCIANO ISAIAH Age: 21 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-11-23 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #5422, SURETY OR CASH, $1740, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #5422, SURETY OR CASH, $1740, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #5422, SURETY OR CASH, $1740, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



PERRY, TYLER PAUL Age: 26 Address: EVERGREEN, CO Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-11-23 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest Status: , Bond: #5421, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #5421, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court



TRUJILLO, MATTHEW LUKE Age: 31 Address: CHEYENNE, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-11-22 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5417, SURETY OR CASH, $40000, Court: District Court



NIELSON, ALBERT JAY Age: 46 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2019-11-22 Scheduled Release: 2019-11-25 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

