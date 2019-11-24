Sweetwater County Arrests: Nov. 23 – Nov. 24, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
KISSEE, FRANCES ELAINE
Age: 36
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-11-23
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5427, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
DALTON, JARED LAWRENCE
Age: 40
Address: RELIANCE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-11-23
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5425, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
REID, ALANNAH DEL
Age: 29
Address: RELIANCE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-11-23
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5426, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
PERRY, TYLER PAUL
Age: 26
Address: BOULDER, WY
Booking: 2019-11-23
Released: 2019-11-23
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5421, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5421, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court