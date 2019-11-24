Sweetwater County Arrests: Nov. 23 – Nov. 24, 2019

0
71

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

KISSEE, FRANCES ELAINE

Age: 36
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-11-23
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5427, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

DALTON, JARED LAWRENCE

Age: 40
Address: RELIANCE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-11-23
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5425, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

 

REID, ALANNAH DEL

Age: 29
Address: RELIANCE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-11-23
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5426, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

PERRY, TYLER PAUL

Age: 26
Address: BOULDER, WY
Booking: 2019-11-23
Released: 2019-11-23
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
  • Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5421, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5421, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court

