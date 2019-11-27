Sweetwater County Arrests: Nov. 26 – Nov 27, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
TONEY, KYLE RICK
Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-11-26
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5443, CASH, $205, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
YOUNG, KATHRINE JUSTINA
Age: 25
Address: RANGELY, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-11-26
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Endangering Children – Permitting Child to Remain in Area with Methamphetamine (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5437, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5437, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT
- Endangering Children – Permitting Child to Remain in Area with Methamphetamine (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5437, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT
- Shoplifting – Alter, Deface or Remove Price Tag – < $1000 (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5437, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT
- Taking Controlled Substances or Liquor into Jails, Penal Inst. or Mental Hospitals (WRNT NCIC)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5442, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (WRNT NCIC)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5442, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT