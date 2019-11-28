Sweetwater County Arrests: Nov. 27 – Nov. 28, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
LONG, JIMMIE JOE
Age: 63
Address: AFTON, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-11-27
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000 (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5448, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5448, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5448, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5449, SURETY OR CASH, $370, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5449, SURETY OR CASH, $370, Court: RS Municipal Court
CUDNEY, CLAY ALLEN
Age: 22
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-11-27
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5447, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
KAZAKOV, OTABEK
Age: 30
Address: MIAMI, FL
Booking: 2019-11-27
Released: 2019-11-27
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: WHP
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5445, SURETY OR CASH, $2500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT