Sweetwater County Arrests: Nov. 29 – Nov. 30, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
MITCHELL, MARK R
Age: 45
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-11-29
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5460, SURETY OR CASH, $1125, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5460, SURETY OR CASH, $1125, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5460, SURETY OR CASH, $1125, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
NELSON, MATHEW JAMES
Age: 32
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2019-11-29
Scheduled Release: 2019-12-01
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Child Passenger – 1st Offense
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
COATS, JOSHUA ADDISON
Age: 33
Address: CASPER, WY
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2019-11-29
Arresting Agency: WSP
Charges:
- Burglary
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5457, NO BOND, $0, Court: District Court
- Theft – > $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5457, NO BOND, $0, Court: District Court
KERSH, GARY DEAN
Age: 55
Address: BAY CITY, TX
Booking: 2019-11-29
Released: 2019-11-29
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5456, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court
SMOCK, ZACHARY RYAN
Age: 26
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2019-11-29
Released: 2019-11-29
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000 (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5459, CASH, $360, Court: RS Municipal Court