Sweetwater County Arrests: Nov. 29 – Nov. 30, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

MITCHELL, MARK R Age: 45 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-11-29 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5460, SURETY OR CASH, $1125, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5460, SURETY OR CASH, $1125, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5460, SURETY OR CASH, $1125, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



NELSON, MATHEW JAMES Age: 32 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2019-11-29 Scheduled Release: 2019-12-01 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Child Passenger – 1st Offense Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



COATS, JOSHUA ADDISON Age: 33 Address: CASPER, WY Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY Booking Date: 2019-11-29 Arresting Agency: WSP Charges: Burglary Status: PENDING, Bond: #5457, NO BOND, $0, Court: District Court

Theft – > $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #5457, NO BOND, $0, Court: District Court



KERSH, GARY DEAN Age: 55 Address: BAY CITY, TX Booking: 2019-11-29 Released: 2019-11-29 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5456, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court

