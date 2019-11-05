Sweetwater County Arrests: Nov. 4 – Nov. 5, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

PAXTON, GERALD LYNN

Age: 54
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-11-04
Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5296, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Following Too Closely – Reasonable and Prudent
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

SANCHEZ, JOSE

Age: 51
Address: GREELEY, CO
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2019-11-04
Scheduled Release: 2019-11-09
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

